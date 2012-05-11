FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Germany's Infineon to invest $1.3 bil in Malaysia-The Star
May 11, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Germany's Infineon to invest $1.3 bil in Malaysia-The Star

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) is close to securing up to $489.08 million (1.5 billion ringgit) in a bridging loan from CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, giving it ample time to structure a $978.15 million (3 billion ringgit) bond for its long-term needs. According to three separate sources, the one-year bridging loan is intended to finance the national carrier's daily operational needs. "This would give MAS some time to structure the bonds", said a business executive familiar with the matter.-The Edge Financial Daily. ---- Xidelang eyes primary listing in Hong Kong-Business Times link.reuters.com/ram28s ---- Pestech picks Bank Islam for IPO - Business Times link.reuters.com/qam28s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.0670 Malaysian ringgit

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.