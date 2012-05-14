FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-AirAsia's Thai unit IPO to double fleet size-The Edge Financial Daily
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 14, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-AirAsia's Thai unit IPO to double fleet size-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The impending listing of Asia Aviation Pcl, a holding company that owns 51 percent of Thai Air Asia (TAA), on the Stock Exchange of Thailand will help raise the proceeds to double TAA’s fleet size and grow its network.

The IPO of Asia Aviation is expected to take place in July and media reports, quoting a filing with the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission, said the company may raise $150 mil (460.5 milllion ringgit) to $200 mil from the issuance of 750 million new shares representing a 15.46 percent stake. ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS

The open tender for the supply of trains for the multi- billion dollar Klang Valley mass rapid transit (MRT) project is getting a tepid response from international players.

Industry executives tracking the tender process said that only China's CSR Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive has submitted a bid for the supply of 58 four-car electric train sets, which is estimated to cost around $600 mil (1.84 billion ringgit) - The Edge Financial Daily ---- Malaysia's Petronas to draw $39.07 bil investments - New Straits Times link.reuters.com/ver28s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.0718 Malaysian ringgit

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.