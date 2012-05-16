FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Petronas Gas to spend $324.62 mil on Sabah regasification terminal-The Edge Financial Daily
#Energy
May 16, 2012 / 1:01 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Petronas Gas to spend $324.62 mil on Sabah regasification terminal-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Petronas Gas Bhd will spend some $324.6 mil (1 billion ringgit) to build its regasification terminal in Lahad Datu, Sabah.

Managing director and chief executive office Samsudin Miskon said the capital expenditure (capex) for the facility, which will convert liquefied natural gas (LNG) into gas, includes land and construction expenses. ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS

French trading house Louis Dreyfus and Malaysia’s top dealmakers, tycoon Quek Leng Chan and former stockbroker Chua Ma Yu, have emerged as cornerstone investors for the $3.3 bil (10.16 billion ringgit) listing of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVH), a cast of strategic investors the government hopes will boost sentiment for the public offering which faces hostile market conditions - The Edge Financial Daily. ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.0805 Malaysian ringgits

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
