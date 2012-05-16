MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's IOI Corp to raise $1.50 bil-The Star

link.reuters.com/pac38s ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS Petronas Gas Bhd will spend some $324.6 mil (1 billion ringgit) to build its regasification terminal in Lahad Datu, Sabah.

Managing director and chief executive office Samsudin Miskon said the capital expenditure (capex) for the facility, which will convert liquefied natural gas (LNG) into gas, includes land and construction expenses - The Edge Financial Daily.

French trading house Louis Dreyfus and Malaysia's top dealmakers, tycoon Quek Leng Chan and former stockbroker Chua Ma Yu, have emerged as cornerstone investors for the $3.3 bil (10.16 billion ringgit) listing of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVH), a cast of strategic investors the government hopes will boost sentiment for the public offering which faces hostile market conditions - The Edge Financial Daily.