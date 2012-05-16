FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-RBS to advise foreign clients on sukuk issuances-The Malaysian Reserve
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 16, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-RBS to advise foreign clients on sukuk issuances-The Malaysian Reserve

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) hopes to advise foreign clients to issue four to six ringgit-based sukuk over the next 12 months while it concentrates on building its wholesale banking business in Malaysia.

The clients will be from Europe and Central Asia, RBS officials said without giving specific details.

---- PREVIOUS ITEMS

Malaysia’s IOI Corp to raise $1.50 bil-The Star---- Petronas Gas Bhd will spend some $324.6 mil (1 billion ringgit) to build its regasification terminal in Lahad Datu, Sabah.

Managing director and chief executive office Samsudin Miskon said the capital expenditure (capex) for the facility, which will convert liquefied natural gas (LNG) into gas, includes land and construction expenses - The Edge Financial Daily. ---- French trading house Louis Dreyfus and Malaysia’s top dealmakers, tycoon Quek Leng Chan and former stockbroker Chua Ma Yu, have emerged as cornerstone investors for the $3.3 bil (10.16 billion ringgit) listing of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVH), a cast of strategic investors the government hopes will boost sentiment for the public offering which faces hostile market conditions - The Edge Financial Daily. ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.