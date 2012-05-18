MALAYSIA PRESS-Kuwait Finance House continues losing streak in Malaysia-The Edge Financial Daily

Kuwait Finance House (M) Bhd (KFH), the first foreign Islamic bank to start operations in Malaysia, is expected to continue its losing streak when it unveils its results for FY11 ended December 31 in the next few days. Sources say KFH is expected to register a third consecutive year of losses after 2009 and 2010. However, the losses will not have an impact on its capital adequacy requirements, which are likely to remain way above the industry average. ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS

