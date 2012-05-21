FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
May 21, 2012 / 1:20 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-Gas Malaysia to spend up to $44.69 mil to boost supply network-The Malaysian Reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gas Malaysia Bhd will spend $41.50 mil (130 million ringgit) to $44.69 mil for its pipeline expansion and infrastructure for the distribution of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) that would be supplied by Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) in 2012.

Its managing director Muhamad Noor Hamid said the investment, the company’s major spending this year, would be the expansion of its existing 1,800km pipeline by 70km to 90km to supply new customers and strengthen its supply network. ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Malaysian electrified rail project hits snag over cost overrun-Business Times link.reuters.com/mer38s ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.1328 Malaysian ringgit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
