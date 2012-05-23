FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Multi-Purpose to spin off non-gaming assets-The Edge Financial Daily
May 23, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Multi-Purpose to spin off non-gaming assets-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Multi-Purpose Holdings Bhd (MPHB) is planning a major restructuring that will feature the creation of a new entity to house its non-gaming assets, a move that will turn the group into a pure proxy for the gaming sector.

Under the plan, MPHB is proposing to inject its interests in properties, hotels and financial services into a special purpose vehicle and leave the group with one asset, Magnum Corp Bhd, the profitable numbers forecast operator. ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

