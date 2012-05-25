FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia sees trade with China rising 5-6 pct-The Malaysian Reserve
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 25, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia sees trade with China rising 5-6 pct-The Malaysian Reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia’s trade with China will continue to grow between five percent and six percent per annum this year and will not be affected by the slowdown in economic growth in China and Europe, Minister of International Trade and Industry Mustapa Mohamed said.

“It is quite normal for trade to fluctuate between the various months, but the overall forecast would still remain,” he told a press conference after launching the Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) mobile applications called ‘MyExport and Trade2Media’ in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Tenaga:50 pct of power producer pacts to be kept - Business Times link.reuters.com/bym48s ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.