MALAYSIA PRESS-Maybank seeks Laos banking licence, Hong Leong Bank to raise stake in China-The Star
#Financials
May 30, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Maybank seeks Laos banking licence, Hong Leong Bank to raise stake in China-The Star

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

link.reuters.com/hac58s ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS: Malaysia may ease foreign ownership cap for local banks - The Star link.reuters.com/dac58s ---- Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is currently negotiating with Indonesian policymakers to retain its 97.4 percent ownership of PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk (BII).

Maybank president and chief executive officer (CEO) Abdul Wahid Omar said the bank hopes Indonesia's plan to limit foreign ownership of the country's banks at 50 percent will not result in Maybank having to pare down its existing stake in BII - The Edge Financial Daily ---- Malaysia may raise foreign bank ownership limit-Business Times link.reuters.com/cac58s ---- Malaysia polls could be in October-New Straits Times link.reuters.com/zyb58s ---- Malaysia 2013 Budget on Sept 28 to focus on growth - New Straits Times link.reuters.com/vyb58s ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
