MALAYSIA PRESS-Maybank, CIMB can breathe a sigh of relief-Business Times
#Financials
June 1, 2012 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Maybank, CIMB can breathe a sigh of relief-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

link.reuters.com/qym58s ----

PREVIOUS ITEMS: Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) is reviewing contracts with its major vendors and will drop the services of consultancy company PlaneConsult in coming months as part of an overall plan to reduce costs by as much as $157.64 mln (500 million ringgit), senior company executive said.

Apart from of discontinuing the services of several vendors, senior MAS executives said the airline has also begun a review of its operations to have its own employees take on activities that were previously outsourced - The Edge Financial Daily ---- Malaysian investors bid for London's Battersea-The Star link.reuters.com/mym58s ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.1717 Malaysian ringgits

