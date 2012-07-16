MALAYSIA PRESS-Deputy PM doesn't discount polls during fasting month-Malay Mail

There is nothing “wrong” with having the 13th general election (GE) during the Muslim fasting month, says Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“We are now going into the fasting month. Some people have asked whether the general election would be held during the fasting month.”

“And what’s wrong with during the Raya month? After that, there’s the Merdeka day and Malaysia Day celebrations,” he added.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

World’s biggest condom maker Karex considering IP O-

Business Times

link.reuters.com/dak49s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.