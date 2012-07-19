MALAYSIA PRESS-Asean Exchanges to be launched this quarter-The Edge

The launch of the Asean Exchanges is progressing well and
is scheduled to take place in the current quarter, Bursa
Malaysia chief executive officer Tajuddin Atan said.
He said there are some administrative regulatory issues
to be addressed, adding that he is hopeful they can be
resolved fast.
Malaysia to launch mercantile exchange, unlisted market -The Edge
To add vibrancy to the local capital markets, Malaysia is
set to establish a mercantile exchange and an unlisted
market platform within a year.
Also, the government will be introducing two new
categories of registered persons to complement
existing remisiers and to broaden local participation in
the capital market-The Edge
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.