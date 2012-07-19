MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's MISC sees profit after exiting liner business-The Star

link.reuters.com/rub59s

Asean Exchanges to be launched this quarter-The Edge

The launch of the Asean Exchanges is progressing well and

is scheduled to take place in the current quarter, Bursa

Malaysia chief executive officer (CEO) Tajuddin Atan said.

He said there are some administrative regulatory issues

to be addressed, adding that he is hopeful they can be

resolved fast.

Malaysia to launch mercantile exchange, unlisted market-

The Edge

To add vibrancy to the local capital markets, Malaysia is

set to establish a mercantile exchange and an unlisted

market platform within a year.

Also, the government will be introducing two new

categories of of registered persons to complement

existing remisiers and to broaden local participation in

the capital market.

