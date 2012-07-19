MALAYSIA PRESS-China's CSR ZhuZhou to build $126 mln train plant in Malaysia-The Edge

The world’s largest train-maker CSR ZhuZhou Electric Locomotive Co Ltd, will set up a $126.42 mln (400 million ringgit) train manufacturing and maintenance hub in Batu Gajah, Perak, to cater for the Asean region.

Group vice-president of strategic investment and development, Luo Chongfu, told a press conference on Wednesday CSR ZhuZhou is committed to building the plant regardless of the outcome of the rolling stock tender worth some $505.69 mln (1.6 billion ringgit) under the Klang Valley Mass Rail Transit (MRT) project.

---- PREVIOUS ITEMS: Malaysia's MISC sees profit after exiting liner busines-The Star link.reuters.com/rub59s

----

Asean Exchanges to be launched this quarter-The Edge

The launch of the Asean Exchanges is progressing well and

is scheduled to take place in the current quarter, Bursa

Malaysia chief executive officer (CEO) Tajuddin Atan said.

He said there are some administrative regulatory issues

to be addressed, adding that he is hopeful they can be

resolved fast.

----

Malaysia to launch mercantile exchange, unlisted market-

The Edge

To add vibrancy to the local capital markets, Malaysia is

set to establish a mercantile exchange and an unlisted

market platform within a year.

Also, the government will be introducing two new

categories of of registered persons to complement

existing remisiers and to broaden local participation in

the capital market.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.