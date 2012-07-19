FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-China's CSR ZhuZhou to build $126 mln train plant in Malaysia-The Edge
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 19, 2012 / 1:17 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-China's CSR ZhuZhou to build $126 mln train plant in Malaysia-The Edge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The world’s largest train-maker CSR ZhuZhou Electric Locomotive Co Ltd, will set up a $126.42 mln (400 million ringgit) train manufacturing and maintenance hub in Batu Gajah, Perak, to cater for the Asean region.

Group vice-president of strategic investment and development, Luo Chongfu, told a press conference on Wednesday CSR ZhuZhou is committed to building the plant regardless of the outcome of the rolling stock tender worth some $505.69 mln (1.6 billion ringgit) under the Klang Valley Mass Rail Transit (MRT) project.

---- PREVIOUS ITEMS: Malaysia's MISC sees profit after exiting liner busines-The Star link.reuters.com/rub59s

----

Asean Exchanges to be launched this quarter-The Edge

The launch of the Asean Exchanges is progressing well and

is scheduled to take place in the current quarter, Bursa

Malaysia chief executive officer (CEO) Tajuddin Atan said.

He said there are some administrative regulatory issues

to be addressed, adding that he is hopeful they can be

resolved fast.

----

Malaysia to launch mercantile exchange, unlisted market-

The Edge

To add vibrancy to the local capital markets, Malaysia is

set to establish a mercantile exchange and an unlisted

market platform within a year.

Also, the government will be introducing two new

categories of of registered persons to complement

existing remisiers and to broaden local participation in

the capital market.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.1640 Malaysian ringgits

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.