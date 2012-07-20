MALAYSIA PRESS-Maybank, CIMB spared from Indonesia's new bank rules -The Sun

Malaysian banks with a presence in Indonesia such as
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and Malayan Banking Bhd
(Maybank) will not be affected by Indonesia’s new
bank ownership rules as they apply only to new acquisitions,
analysts said.
However, those wanting to buy into Indonesian banks now
like RHB Capital Bhd and Affin Holdings Bhd
may be affected, although they can seek approval
from Bank Indonesia, the country’s banking regulator, to be
exempted from the ruling.
