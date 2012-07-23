FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Sime Darby plans Liberian palm oil bulking facilities-Business Times
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 23, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Sime Darby plans Liberian palm oil bulking facilities-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

link.reuters.com/byn59s

----

PREVIOUS ITEM

Foreign players eye Malaysia’s power assets-The Edge

With an additional 5,000MW of power capacity expected to

come onstream by 2020, Malaysia will be the fastest

growing power market in Asean and this has caught the eye

of international investors.

HSBC Southeast Asia’s director of resources and energy

group, Troy Little, said there are many foreign buyers

assets interested in acquiring power assets in Malaysia but

there aren’t any willing sellers.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.