FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Guan Chong's Singapore IPO meets strong response-The Sun
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 23, 2012 / 1:01 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-Guan Chong's Singapore IPO meets strong response-The Sun

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Guan Chong Bhd’s initial public offering (IPO)

roadshows in Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur have been

well received, attracting strong response from institutional

investors, said its chief executive officer Brandon Tay Hoe

Lian.

It is understood that the institutional book-building

for its Singapore IPO is due to close anytime soon in time

for the targeted launch of the company’s prospectus later

this week and its shares are expected to begin trading early

next month.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Sime Darby plans Liberian palm oil bulking facilities-

Business Times

link.reuters.com/byn59s

----

Foreign players eye Malaysia’s power assets-The Edge

With an additional 5,000MW of power capacity expected to

come onstream by 2020, Malaysia will be the fastest

growing power market in Asean and this has caught the eye

of international investors.

HSBC Southeast Asia’s director of resources and energy

group, Troy Little, said there are many foreign buyers

assets interested in acquiring power assets in Malaysia but

there aren’t any willing sellers.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.