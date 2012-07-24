FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Axiata likely eyeing Myanmar - The Edge
July 24, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Axiata likely eyeing Myanmar - The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Axiata Group Bhd is likely to be eyeing a telecoms licence that may be available soon in bustling Myanmar, market watchers said.

In an interview with the Financial Times a fortnight ago, Myanmar President Thein Sein named the telecoms, IT and technology sector as among areas the country would need “knowledge from outside” as well as foreign investment.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their currency.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

