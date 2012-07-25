MALAYSIA PRESS-Bursa Malaysia appoints market makers for CPO futures option-The Malaysian Reserve

Four market makers have been appointed for Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s recently-launched option on crude palm oil futures (OCPO), the first Asian exchange-traded agricultural options contract.

Bursa Malaysia Bhd chief executive officer Tajuddin Atan told the Malaysian Reserve in an email interview that the appointments of the market makers will help facilitate the trading of new derivative products.

----

PREVIOUS ITEM:

Korean takeover of ING's Malaysia insurance unit? - The Star link.reuters.com/wuz59s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)