MALAYSIA PRESS-Supermax plans on new glove factory in S. America-The Edge Financial Daily
July 25, 2012 / 2:06 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Supermax plans on new glove factory in S. America-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Supermax Corp Bhd plans to manufacture rubber gloves in South America, a move which will help the world’s second-largest glove producer by capacity to capitalise on the region’s duty-free status to make the group’s products more competitive there.

In an emailed reply to The Edge Financial Daily, Supermax executive chairman and group managing director Stanley Thai said the group, via its Brazilian unit Supermax Brasil Importadora S/A, is assessing the feasibility of establishing a new glove factory which includes related facilities for processing, packaging and sterilisation of gloves. ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS: Bursa Malaysia appoints market makers for CPO futures option-The Malaysian Reserve

Four market makers have been appointed for Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s recently-launched option on crude palm oil futures (OCPO), the first Asian exchange-traded agricultural options contract.

Bursa Malaysia Bhd chief executive officer Tajuddin Atan told the Malaysian Reserve in an email interview that the appointments of the market makers will help facilitate the trading of new derivative products. ---- Korean takeover of ING's Malaysia insurance unit? - The Star link.reuters.com/wuz59s ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)

