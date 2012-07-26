FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Banks, ITFC discuss funds for emerging market traders-The Star
July 26, 2012 / 1:21 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Banks, ITFC discuss funds for emerging market traders-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian Airline may revisit JV plan with Qantas - The Edge

Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) may revisit a joint venture (JV) plan with Australia’s Qantas as part of its strategy to boost interlining revenue by over 40 percent, as it becomes an official member of OneWorld Alliance in 2013.

MAS senior vice-president of international affairs Germal Singh told a briefing on Wednesday that the national carrier is particularly interested in teaming up with Qantas and its JV partner British Airways (BA) to tap the “Kangaroo route” which refers the routes Qantas flies between Australia and the UK, via the Eastern hemisphere. More than 20 airlines operate the route.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
