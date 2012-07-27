MALAYSIA PRESS-Integrax poised to seal 25-year Tenaga coal contract-The Edge

Port operator Integrax Bhd is said to be close to sealing a 25-year port utilisation agreement with utility giant Tenaga Nasional Bhd for the handling of coal for the latter’s coal-fired Janamanjung power plant in Manjung, Perak.

It is believed that the deal would entail Integrax handling an additional three million tonnes of coal per year for Tenaga’s new 1,000MW coal-fired power plant which is expected to be ready for commercial operations by 2015.

