MALAYSIA PRESS-Integrax poised to seal 25-year Tenaga coal contract-The Edge
July 27, 2012 / 1:22 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-Integrax poised to seal 25-year Tenaga coal contract-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Port operator Integrax Bhd is said to be close to sealing a 25-year port utilisation agreement with utility giant Tenaga Nasional Bhd for the handling of coal for the latter’s coal-fired Janamanjung power plant in Manjung, Perak.

It is believed that the deal would entail Integrax handling an additional three million tonnes of coal per year for Tenaga’s new 1,000MW coal-fired power plant which is expected to be ready for commercial operations by 2015.

----

PREVIOUS ITEM:

High-speed rail talks with S‘pore to start soon - Business Times

link.reuters.com/ben69s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)

