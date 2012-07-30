FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-MRCB in line for $316.3 mln MRT job-Business Times
July 30, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-MRCB in line for $316.3 mln MRT job-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

link.reuters.com/qut69s ---- PREVIOUS ITEM:

Vale Malaysia open to collaboration - The Edge Financial Daily Vale Malaysia Minerals Sdn Bhd, the local unit of Brazilian mining giant Vale SA, is open to discussion with Integrax Bhd and other parties on collaboration for its iron ore distribution centre and port in Lumut, Perak, said director Marcelo Figueiredo.

“Integrax has approached us and we are open. Vale is open for what is good for the company and the community. We have received some approaches and opportunities and we are studying everything in an open way,” said Figueiredo in an interview with the Edge Financial Daily. ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.1615 Malaysian ringgit)

