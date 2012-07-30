MALAYSIA PRESS-Pecoh to attract $5 bln investment-The Edge Financial Daily

Riding on the upcoming Vale iron ore distribution centre, the Perak Eco Industrial Hub (Pecoh) in Lumut to be developed by KYM Holdings Bhd with the state and other parties could attract some $5 bln in investment from an international steel mill, among others.

Chief operating officer Allan Chin Kong Yaw said Boston Consulting Group was appointed to conduct a study last year and the findings indicate that the 1,376ha Pecoh has the potential to house a large steel mill with production capacity of up to five million tonnes a year. ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS: MRCB in line for $316.3 mln MRT job-Business Times link.reuters.com/qut69s ---- Vale Malaysia open to collaboration - The Edge Financial Daily Vale Malaysia Minerals Sdn Bhd, the local unit of Brazilian mining giant Vale SA, is open to discussion with Integrax Bhd and other parties on collaboration for its iron ore distribution centre and port in Lumut, Perak, said director Marcelo Figueiredo.

“Integrax has approached us and we are open. Vale is open for what is good for the company and the community. We have received some approaches and opportunities and we are studying everything in an open way,” said Figueiredo in an interview with the Edge Financial Daily. ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.1615 Malaysian ringgit)