July 31, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-StanChart: Intra-Asia to form 40 pct of global trade by 2030-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Intra-Asia trade will form about 40 percent of global trade by 2030, supported by a large and growing middle class and the increasing development of regional economies, say banking experts.

Vijey Ananda, Standard Chartered Bank head of transaction banking in Malaysia, said Asia accounts for about 18 percent of global trade today, a noticeable rise from 7 percent in 1990. ----

PREVIOUS ITEMS: General offer soon for Bandar Raya shares at 2.90 rgt each-The Star---- Maybank optimistic of qualifying for waiver from Bank Indonesia-The Star---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

