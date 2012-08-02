FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Seaport hopes to finalise Penang Port takeover by Dec-Bussines Times
August 2, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Seaport hopes to finalise Penang Port takeover by Dec-Bussines Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

link.reuters.com/cen79s ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS: Petronas picks Airborne oil & gas for offshore flowline-Business Times link.reuters.com/ben79s ---- Mass rapid transit construction begins-The Sun The Sungai Buloh-Kajang Blue Line of the Klang Valley My Rapid Transit (MRT) project has moved from preparatory works to active construction at two sites along its alignment.

MRT Corp strategic communications and public relations director Amir Mahmood Razak said there had been no delays and the target completion date remained at mid-2017. ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ((Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)

