MALAYSIA PRESS-Investors sceptical on Malaysia's oil & gas sector:Maybank IB-Malaysian Reserve
August 3, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-Investors sceptical on Malaysia's oil & gas sector:Maybank IB-Malaysian Reserve

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Regional investors are concerned about several aspects of the Malaysian oil and gas (O&G) sector, including whether there is political will to execute adjustments to the heavily subsidised natural gas prices.

There was a “general scepticism” on the execution of adjustments on a progressive basis to match market prices over the next four to five years, Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB) said in a research report released on Thursday following its marketing trips to Singapore and Hong Kong.

PREVIOUS ITEM:

DRB-Hicom eyes Asean car market - The Edge

DRB-Hicom Bhd is looking to capitalise on collaboration with Japan’s Honda Motor Co and Germany’s Volkswagen AG by exporting vehicles to neighbouring Asean countries.

DRB-Hicom, Malaysia’s largest automotive firm after its recent takeover of Proton Holdings Bhd, needs to look abroad as its domestic market is saturated, an analyst said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)

