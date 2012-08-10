FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-1MDB to buy Genting Sanyen for 3.0-3.5 bln rgt - Business Times
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 10, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-1MDB to buy Genting Sanyen for 3.0-3.5 bln rgt - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

link.reuters.com/wuw89s

----

PREVIOUS ITEM:

AirAsia X to triple passengers by 2015-The Edge Financial Daily

AirAsia Bhd’s long-haul affiliate, AirAsia X Sdn Bhd, aims to triple the number of passengers by 2015 as it expands its fleet to 25 aircraft, said chief executive officer Azran Osman-Rani.

“We carried 2.5 million passengers in 2011. We hope once the 14 aircrafts are delivered by 2014, we will be able to carry some seven million passengers in the 12 months after the delivery,” Azran said after the signing ceremony between the carrier and International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC) in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
