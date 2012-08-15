FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Media Prima in talks with news channel for stake-The Edge
August 15, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-Media Prima in talks with news channel for stake-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Media Prima Bhd has commenced preliminary negotiations with Worldview Broadcasting Channel (M) Sdn Bhd (WBC), with the view of taking up a stake in the ailing free-to-air news channel that started test transmission in December last year.

Industry executives said things have not worked out too well for WBC, and the company has been on the lookout for investors for a few months now to support its news service that is currently limited to the Klang Valley and Selangor.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)

