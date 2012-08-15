MALAYSIA PRESS-Media Prima in talks with news channel for stake-The Edge

Media Prima Bhd has commenced preliminary negotiations with Worldview Broadcasting Channel (M) Sdn Bhd (WBC), with the view of taking up a stake in the ailing free-to-air news channel that started test transmission in December last year.

Industry executives said things have not worked out too well for WBC, and the company has been on the lookout for investors for a few months now to support its news service that is currently limited to the Klang Valley and Selangor.

