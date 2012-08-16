MALAYSIA PRESS-CIMB to finalise BoC buy on Oct 1-Malaysian Reserve

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is on schedule to finalise the acquisition of the Philippines’ Bank of Commerce (BoC), according to group chief executive Nazir Razak.

“Things are going very well. There is no reason to think otherwise than we will not be able to meet the target date of acquiring BoC by October 1,” he told reporters after announcing CIMB’s first-half financial year 2012 (1HFY12) results in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

