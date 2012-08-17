FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Felda Global sets sights on Sarawak Plantation-The Edge
#Basic Materials
August 17, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Felda Global sets sights on Sarawak Plantation-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd is eyeing a meaningful stake in Sarawak Plantation Bhd, controlled by Abdul Hameed Sepawi and the state government, financial executives familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

FGVH, the executives said, is seeking to increase its landbank and production of crude palm oil (CPO) through the acquisition and is looking to buy more than the 30.39 percent that Abdul Hameed holds in Sarawak Plantation.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)

