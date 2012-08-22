MALAYSIA PRESS-KNM close to securing finance for $702 mln UK project-The Edge

Nearly two years after announcing its proposed 2.2-billion-ringgit ($702.54 million) waste-to-energy project in the U.K, KNM Group Bhd says it is close to securing finance for the project that is crucial to regain investor confidence in the process equipment manufacturer.

The company, which has fallen off the radar of most investment houses after a wrongly-timed expansion at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, said Exim Bank is the lead arranger for a syndicated loan for the project.

