MALAYSIA PRESS-KNM close to securing finance for $702 mln UK project-The Edge
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-KNM close to securing finance for $702 mln UK project-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nearly two years after announcing its proposed 2.2-billion-ringgit ($702.54 million) waste-to-energy project in the U.K, KNM Group Bhd says it is close to securing finance for the project that is crucial to regain investor confidence in the process equipment manufacturer.

The company, which has fallen off the radar of most investment houses after a wrongly-timed expansion at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, said Exim Bank is the lead arranger for a syndicated loan for the project.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com $1 = 3.1315 Malaysian ringgit

