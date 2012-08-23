FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Temasek's plan to divest Alliance to DBS faces hurdles-The Edge
August 23, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-Temasek's plan to divest Alliance to DBS faces hurdles-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Temasek’s partnership with Malaysia’s privately held Langkah Bahagia Sdn Bhd is complicating the Singapore investment agency’s bid to divest its investment in Alliance Financial Group Bhd to DBS Bank Ltd.

One major bugbear to the proposed divestment plan is that the transaction will not comply with domestic rules that limit ownership by any single group in a financial institution to 20 percent, banking executives familiar with the situation said.

----

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com

