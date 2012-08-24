FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Two Malaysian firms short-listed for India's oil and gas project-The Edge
August 24, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Two Malaysian firms short-listed for India's oil and gas project-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Two Malaysian oil and gas outfits, Bumi Armada Bhd and M3Nergy Bhd, have been short-listed by Oil and Natural Gas Corp of India (ONGC) for the development of several offshore marginal fields on the west coast via a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, sources said.

Bumi Armada is understood to be partnering India’s Shapoorji Palonji & Co Ltd. The two have equal shareholding in a joint venture company SP Armada Oil Exploration Pvt Ltd.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
