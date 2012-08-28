FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA-PRESS-IJM Land secures 1.4 billion rgt for London joint venture-Business Times
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2012 / 1:25 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA-PRESS-IJM Land secures 1.4 billion rgt for London joint venture-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

link.reuters.com/ben32t

-----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Felda Global in talks to buy land in Myanmar-Business Times

link.reuters.com/zan32t

-----

Eversendai targets CIS nations, names Azerbaijan as entry point-Malaysian Reserve

Eversendai Corp Bhd, a home-grown company specialising in structural steel, plans to expand its operations to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries in anticipation of the region’s expected growth, singling out Azerbaijan as an entry point.

“We are currently negotiating a project in Azerbaijan, (which is) in the advanced stage, and we’re hoping we’ll get an order soon. There’s a good chance,” Eversendai executive chairman AK Nathan told the Malaysian Reserve in a recent interview.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.