MALAYSIA-PRESS-Sime Darby aims for one mln hectares by 2015-The Edge Financial Daily
August 30, 2012

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Sime Darby aims for one mln hectares by 2015-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sime Darby Bhd aims to increase its plantation landbank to one million hectares in the next three years, eyeing land expansion in Indonesia and Africa, group chief executive officer Mohd Bakke Salleh said.

“We are working towards a significant increase in our landbank and are looking at Africa and Indonesia,” Bakke said on Wednesday after announcing the conglomerate’s results for the fourth quarter of the financial year ended June 30 (4QFY12).

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
