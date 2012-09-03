FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA-PRESS-UOA eyes $1.28 bln new property sales-The Edge
September 3, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA-PRESS-UOA eyes $1.28 bln new property sales-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UOA Development Bhd says its combined new property sales for 2012 and 2013 may surpass the 4 bln rgt ($1.28 bln) mark, helped by substantial real estate launches from the property company during the two-year period.

In emailed replies to enquiries by The Edge Financial Daily, UOA said after achieving record new property sales of 900.2 mln rgt ($288.11 mln) in the first half of 2012, the group is targeting 3.5 bln rgt ($1.12 bln) worth of sales from the second half of this year to end 2013.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Elections likely in November-New Straits Times

link.reuters.com/ruk42t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.1245 Malaysian ringgit)

