MALAYSIA-PRESS-UOA eyes $1.28 bln new property sales-The Edge

UOA Development Bhd says its combined new property sales for 2012 and 2013 may surpass the 4 bln rgt ($1.28 bln) mark, helped by substantial real estate launches from the property company during the two-year period.

In emailed replies to enquiries by The Edge Financial Daily, UOA said after achieving record new property sales of 900.2 mln rgt ($288.11 mln) in the first half of 2012, the group is targeting 3.5 bln rgt ($1.12 bln) worth of sales from the second half of this year to end 2013.

