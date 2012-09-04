FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Port of Tanjung Pelepas blocks sale of Petroleum Hub-The Edge
September 4, 2012 / 12:51 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Port of Tanjung Pelepas blocks sale of Petroleum Hub-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Businessman Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary is blocking a plan by CIMB Group Holdings Bhd to sell the financially troubled Asia Petroleum Hub Sdn Bhd (APH) in Johor.

Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), which is 70 percent owned by Syed Mokhtar’s MMC Corp Bhd, is opposed to CIMB’s proposal to sell APH, and has made its objections known to the bank-appointed receivers of the failed petroleum venture, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

