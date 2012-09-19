MALAYSIA-PRESS-Employees Provident Fund income rises to 7.7 bln rgt-The Edge

Investment income of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for the second quarter ended June 30 rose by 905.75 million ringgit ($297.75 million) or 13.42 pct to 7.66 billion ringgit.
According to EPF chief executive officer (CEO) Azlan Zainol, the healthy earnings in the quarter were backed by strong performance from equities investments.
$1 = 3.0420 Malaysian ringgit