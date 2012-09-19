FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Employees Provident Fund income rises to 7.7 bln rgt-The Edge
September 19, 2012 / 1:31 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Employees Provident Fund income rises to 7.7 bln rgt-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Investment income of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for the second quarter ended June 30 rose by 905.75 million ringgit ($297.75 million) or 13.42 pct to 7.66 billion ringgit.

According to EPF chief executive officer (CEO) Azlan Zainol, the healthy earnings in the quarter were backed by strong performance from equities investments.

----

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 3.0420 Malaysian ringgit

