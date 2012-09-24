FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Dayang grows stakeholding in Perdana Petrolem-The Edge
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 24, 2012

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Dayang grows stakeholding in Perdana Petrolem-The Edge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oil and gas (O&G) stalwart Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd , the single largest shareholder of Perdana Petroleum Bhd, could be increasing its hold on the latter.

Dayang has been accumulating shares in Perdana Petroleum over the last one week, said financial executives familiar with the company. Dayang presently owns 14.88 percent of Perdana Petroleum, insiders say it is mandated to buy as much as 20 percent.

“Basically there are a lot of HUCC (hook up, construction and commissioning) jobs coming on stream. With Dayang increasing its stake in Perdana, it will have a better control of its marine spread when bidding for jobs,” said one of the executives.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Reporting By Burhan Shariff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
