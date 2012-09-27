FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Malaysia, India set up SPV for highway projects-Malaysian Reserve
September 27, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Malaysia, India set up SPV for highway projects-Malaysian Reserve

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

State investment arm Khazanah Nasional Bhd and an Indian infrastructure development firm have formed a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) with an equity base of 8.3 billion rupees (478.08 million ringgit) to finance national highway construction projects in India.

India’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Textiles Anand Sharma said the idea was mooted as early as July 2010 and February 2011 during his visits to Malaysia when he sought investment from Khazanah for India’s infrastructure sector through a collaborative venture with IDFC Ltd.

----

PREVIOUS IT5EMS:

AirAsia seeks collaboration with Malindo Airways- Business Times

link.reuters.com/ker82t

----

Ayudhya stake not sold to Maybank-The Edge

Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is not the buyer of the 7.6 percent stake in the Bank of Ayudhya, quelling speculation that Malaysia’s largest financial group, in terms of assets, has made inroads into a Thai bank.

A Maybank spokesman confirmed that the local bank is not the party that purchased the stake in the Thai bank from the largest shareholder GE Capital, with a 33 percent shareholding, including the 7.6 percent stake.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

