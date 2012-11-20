MALAYSIA PRESS-Mitsubishi Motors:Collaboration with Proton is over -The Edge

Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors Corp says its collaboration with Proton Holdings Bhd is over. This follows the change in ownership of Proton to DRB-Hicom Bhd , which subsequently chose Honda as Proton’s new foreign strategic partner.

This was confirmed by Mitsubishi’s vice-corporate general manager for Asia and southeast Asia Ryujiro Kobashi, who said there were no plans to extend the collaboration with Proton.

“Our memorandum of understanding (with Proton) has already been explored, and the collaboration is over. There are no plans to extend it,” he told reporters at the launch of Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s new car, the Mirage, on Monday.

