MALAYSIA-PRESS-Plantation union to file case on Sime Darby bonus issue-Malaysian Reserve

A plantation workers’ union has decided to file an industrial court case on alleged bonus payout discrepancies against Sime Darby Bhd’s plantation division, arguing that the conglomerate had been unfair to its lower management and operation staff at a time when it had just dished out handsome bonuses to its management staff.

The All Malayan Estate Staff Union (AMESU) believes it has five strong case involving staff at the Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd, but has decided to proceed with one case concerning bonus payouts for its financial year 2010/2011 (FY10/FY11).

“We have sent a letter to raise our grievances on why the delivery of bonus was not fair among lower management and operation staff,” AMESU secretary-general Jey Kumar told The Malaysian Reserve.

