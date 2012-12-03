MALAYSIA-PRESS-Supermax to set up plant in South America-The Edge

Supermax Corp Bhd is gearing up to enter new markets in Latin America and Mercosul Free Trade Agreement countries.

Its executive chairman and group managing director Stanley Thai said Supermax was surveying for a suitable location in South America to set up its production facilities.

According to him, the glove marker would probably start on a small scale to test the waters there.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Indonesia’s Blue Bird taxis invited to operate in Malaysia in 2014-Malaysian Reserve

Indonesian taxi operator Blue Bird Group has been invited by the Malaysian government to set up its operations in Kuala Lumpur, as part of plans to broaden the public transport network.

Details have not yet been confirmed as talks are in the early stages, but Malaysia will fit into the company’s plans to expand beyond Indonesia in 2014.

----

Iskandar Waterfront mulls listing in 2013-Business Times

link.reuters.com/mag44t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.