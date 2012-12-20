FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Hibiscus to start drilling in Oman next year-The Edge
December 20, 2012 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Hibiscus to start drilling in Oman next year-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd expects drilling of the oil well in its Oman concession to commence by the first half of next year. It is expected to bring positive results to the loss-making company in the financial year ending March 31, 2014.

Its chairman Zainul Rahim Mohd Zain said drilling in the Oman concession would take about 30 to 40 days as the oil well is in “very shallow” waters.

Hibiscus acquired the Oman concession as part of its acquisition of Lime Petroleum plc, which was completed in April this year.

Its 35 percent stake in Lime, as Isle of Man-incorporated company, is treated as an investment in a jointly controlled entity as Hibiscus’ approval is required for all of Lime’s key strategic, financial and operating decisions-The Edge

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Malaysia lifts restrictions on travel to Israel-The Star

link.reuters.com/car74t

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

