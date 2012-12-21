FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Berjaya: Philippine gaming regulator violated exclusivity agreement-The Star
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 21, 2012 / 1:11 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Berjaya: Philippine gaming regulator violated exclusivity agreement-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

link.reuters.com/muw74t

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Benalec in talks with investors for reclaimed land-The Edge

Integrated marine engineering company Benalec Holdings Bhd is currently in advanced talks with at least two foreign oil terminal operators interested in investing in the group’s reclaimed land on the southern tip of Johor, said group managing director Vincent Leaw Seng Hai.

In an exclusive interview with The Edge Financial Daily, Leaw said the group hopes to finalise the preliminary studies for the project in Tanjung Piai by the second half (2H) of 2013.

”On the Johor [Tanjung Piai] project, we have just signed the development agreement [with the Johor government]. Now it is undergoing an EIA [environment impact assessment] and hydraulic studies. So it is ongoing.-The Edge.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.