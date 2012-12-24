FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA-PRESS-China to enforce regulations on edible oil imports in January-The Edge
December 24, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-China to enforce regulations on edible oil imports in January-The Edge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

China, the biggest importer of Malaysian palm oil, will fully enforce its regulations on edible oil imports on January 1, next year, a move viewed cautiously by exporters in Malaysia who fear it could spell trouble for the sector.

According to the Palm Oil Refiners Association of Malaysia (Poram), China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) will fully enforce “Regulations on Edible Oils Imports AQSIQ 229 (2012)” effective January 1.

The enforcement of Chinese Inspection and Quarantine rules will mean that all edible oil exporters must ensure that their shipment quality meets the landed quality specifications.

“The CIQ rules will have great implications on the import of refined bleached and deodorised palm olein into China. China is currently importing between 5.7 million and six million tonnes of palm oil every year. Malaysia exports an average of 300,000 tonnes of palm oil to China every month,” said Poram chief executive Mohammad Jaaffar Ahmad.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Malaysia to limit private retirement scheme licenses to eight-Business Times

link.reuters.com/daf84t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
