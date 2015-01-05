FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-IHH Healthcare eyes stake in Bangkok Dusit Medical Services-The Star
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 5, 2015 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-IHH Healthcare eyes stake in Bangkok Dusit Medical Services-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd is looking to buy an 11.5 percent stake in Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl , Thailand’s largest listed hospital operator, The Star reported on Monday, citing sources.

The acquisition would be paid with cash and the issuance of new shares, the paper said, adding that the stake eyed by IHH was valued at 3.3 billion ringgit ($937 million) on Friday's closing price. (bit.ly/1IdI88c)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.5220 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.