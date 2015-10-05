FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's KYS Education eyes IPO to fund expansion-The Edge Financial Daily
October 5, 2015 / 1:13 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's KYS Education eyes IPO to fund expansion-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian private education provider KYS Education Group is aiming for an initial public offering to support its expansion plans, The Edge Financial Daily reported, citing sources familiar with the plan.

KYS Education was founded by local businessman Halim Saad, who is the largest shareholder of oil and gas services firm Sumatec Resources Bhd, the newspaper said.

KYS was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

---

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy ($1 = 4.4050 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

